    English
      • our approach to asset management
      our approach to asset management - investing with lombard odier.

      our approach to asset management - investing with lombard odier.

      Investing is a long-term endeavour that requires clarity, discipline and perspective. At Lombard Odier Investment Managers, our approach is grounded in the belief that the most compelling investment ideas rarely emerge from following the crowd. 

      about lombard odier investment managers
      about lombard odier investment managers ·our investment funds·accessing our funds ·contact

      we rethink investment: beyond convention, with conviction.

      We work with investors to identify the opportunities most relevant to their objectives, drawing on deep research and active conviction across public and private markets.

      Get in touch with your relationship advisor to explore which strategies may be available to you and how they could fit within your broader portfolio.

      speak with an advisor

      about lombard odier investment managers. 

      Lombard Odier Investment Managers is the asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group, a Swiss private bank founded in 1796. Our heritage supports a long-term, responsible approach to investing. We aspire to be a partner of choice by delivering performance with care and transparency, combining specialist expertise with close client partnerships. 

      Our capabilities span public and private markets, with recognised strengths in:

       

      sustainable investment
      systematic investment
      regional investment
      direct and co-investment
      convexity-driven approaches

      Across these areas, we focus on creating differentiated sources of return through rigorous research and disciplined execution.

       

      our investment funds.

      We offer a range of investment funds across asset classes, providing access to opportunities in:

      •    Fixed income
      •    Equities
      •    Convertibles 
      •    Multi-asset strategies
      •    Alternatives

      You can find out more information about our investment funds directly via our fund module.
       

      access our fund module

      accessing our funds. 

      If you are a Lombard Odier private client, your banker is your primary point of contact. They can guide you in selecting investment solutions in line with your overall portfolio and objectives.

      If you are interested in our funds but do not currently have a relationship with Lombard Odier, please get in touch with us to discover more about a potential relationship. Our private banking teams would be pleased to connect. 

      Just fill out the form below.

      If you are a professional investor, you can update your profile in the top right corner of the page to access our asset management website.

      Please note that access to funds and services is subject to investor eligibility and local regulatory requirements.

      questions you might still have.

      Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is the asset management arm of the Lombard Odier Group. It manages investment strategies across public and private markets, following an active, research driven approach.

      If you are a Lombard Odier private client, your relationship manager is your primary point of contact and can advise on the solutions available to you, taking into account your circumstances and applicable restrictions. If you are not currently a client, you can contact us using the form below to discuss a potential relationship.

      You can use the fund section on this website to access information and available documentation (where applicable), such as fund factsheets and regulatory documents. Availability may depend on your location and investor eligibility.

      If you are a professional investor, please select the professional investor in the top right corner of the page to access our dedicated asset management website and content, subject to eligibility and local regulatory requirements.

      LOIM offers investment strategies that integrate sustainability considerations in different ways. Specific objectives, investment process and sustainability features are described in the relevant strategy or fund documentation.

      looking to invest with conviction?

      Speak with us to explore the most relevant solutions for your needs.

      get in touch.

      Please select a category

      Please enter your firstname.

      Please enter your lastname.

      Please enter a valid email adress.

      Please enter a valid phone number.

      Please select a country

      Please select a banker

      Please enter a message.

      Your information will be used according to our Privacy Statement.

      Something happened, message not sent.
      let's talk.
      share.
      newsletter.